Sports Prep

Bemidji High School’s Emma Mutnansky competes in AQHA Championships

Cass Lake native and Bemidji High School student Emma Mutnansky participated in the American Quarter Horse Association Level 1 Championships.

SRP_4479-C.MUTNANSKY RELEASED.jpg
Emma Mutnansky, left, competed at the 2023 Nutrena East American Quarter Horse Association qualifier April 20-25 in Wilmington, Ohio. Pictured with Mutnansky is her trainer, Leah Rogers.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:00 AM

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Cass Lake native and Bemidji High School student Emma Mutnansky participated in the American Quarter Horse Association Level 1 Championships.

Mutnansky competed against other riders at the 2023 Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships from April 25-30 at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio. Competitors were judged in four events. Mutnansky took eighth in Western Riding, 10th in Trail, 11th in Western Pleasure and 15th in Halter. Her horse, Impulsive I Will Be, is an American quarter horse, which is the largest equine breed registry in the world.

The AQHA is a membership organization for over 230,000 people and has registered over 6 million horses.

