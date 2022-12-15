SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji High School's Dec. 15 sports postponed again due to weather

For the second time this week, Bemidji High School sports fans will have to endure an unexpected sport-less night.

Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Bemidji High School (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 15, 2022 10:53 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — For the second time this week, Bemidji High School sports fans will have to endure an unexpected sport-less night.

In line with Bemidji Area Schools calling off school today, Dec. 15, due to weather, there will be no BHS sporting events tonight.

Boys basketball was originally supposed to play at Alexandria, and a makeup date is still in the works. The gymnastics team was also scheduled to go to Perham, though that meet has now been rescheduled to Jan. 17.

The Nordic skiing team's invite in Fergus Falls had previously been moved from today to Friday, Dec. 16.

For the latest scheduling updates, visit the school's activities calendar here.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY2 Lumberjacks.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Dreher’s goal breaks Bemidji scoring drought, but Roseau snatches OT stunner
The Lumberjacks had a 1-0 lead and seemed poised to sweep the Rams on the season for the first time in over a decade. But history doesn't often change without a fight.
December 22, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
121022.S.BP.BHSGBB Kristen McRae.jpg
Prep
Passing the axe: Kristen McRae, Troy Hendricks working in tandem for Jacks’ transition
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
December 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012
For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.
December 20, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report