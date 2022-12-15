Bemidji High School's Dec. 15 sports postponed again due to weather

BEMIDJI — For the second time this week, Bemidji High School sports fans will have to endure an unexpected sport-less night.

In line with Bemidji Area Schools calling off school today, Dec. 15, due to weather, there will be no BHS sporting events tonight.

Boys basketball was originally supposed to play at Alexandria, and a makeup date is still in the works. The gymnastics team was also scheduled to go to Perham, though that meet has now been rescheduled to Jan. 17.

The Nordic skiing team's invite in Fergus Falls had previously been moved from today to Friday, Dec. 16.

For the latest scheduling updates, visit the school's activities calendar here.