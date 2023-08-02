Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji High School to host fall sports meeting for parents and players

Bemidji High School welcomes all fall sports athletes and their parents to attend an informational meeting about the upcoming athletic season on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Today at 6:29 PM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji High School welcomes all fall sports athletes and their parents to attend an informational meeting about the upcoming athletic season.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the BHS Gymnasium. Individual team meetings will follow. Families can meet with coaches, receive important information and ask questions.

BHS will also host an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 16, where senior citizens – age 65 and older – can receive their activity passes. The passes are good for all home events for Lumberjack athletics as well as band, choir and orchestra concerts. The pass does not work for the school play and postseason athletic events.

The fall athletic season begins Monday, Aug. 14. Registration is available at bemidji-ar.rschooltoday.com.

