Bemidji High School student Evan Langerak wins national Junior Olympic pistol competition

Bemidji junior Evan Langerak won the gold medal in the men's sport pistol event at the Junior Olympic national championships on Wednesday, April 26, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

050623.S.BP.BHSJUNOLYM Evan Langerak.jpeg
Bemidji High School junior Evan Langerak won the gold medal in the men's sport pistol event at the Junior Olympic national championships on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Langerak also won a silver medal for his age division in rapid-fire pistol.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bemidji High School junior Evan Langerak won the gold medal in the men's sport pistol event at the Junior Olympic national championships on Wednesday, April 26, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Langerak also won a silver medal for his age division in rapid-fire pistol.

"It was really surprising when I won,” said Langerak in a release. “It was a complete come-up from the bottom, and I am very proud of what I have done. I am also happy for all of the other shooters.”

The Junior Olympic competition ran from April 20-27 and included men’s and women’s air pistol, men’s and women’s sport pistol, and men’s rapid-fire pistol. Athletes from all over the country shoot in the annual USA Shooting competition.

