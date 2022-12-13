Bemidji High School postpones Dec. 13 sports due to weather
All Bemidji High School sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, have been postponed due to weather, the school announced Tuesday morning.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — All Bemidji High School sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, have been postponed due to weather, the school announced Tuesday morning.
The changes affect scheduled home events for the Lumberjacks boys swimming and diving team, the girls hockey team and the girls basketball team. Additionally, the wrestling and boys hockey teams were scheduled to compete on the road.
BHS has not yet announced make-up dates for the postponed events.
The Lumberjacks had a 1-0 lead and seemed poised to sweep the Rams on the season for the first time in over a decade. But history doesn't often change without a fight.
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.