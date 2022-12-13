Bemidji High School postpones Dec. 13 sports due to weather

BEMIDJI — All Bemidji High School sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, have been postponed due to weather, the school announced Tuesday morning.

The changes affect scheduled home events for the Lumberjacks boys swimming and diving team, the girls hockey team and the girls basketball team. Additionally, the wrestling and boys hockey teams were scheduled to compete on the road.

BHS has not yet announced make-up dates for the postponed events.