Bemidji goes 12-2 in home triangular against Hermantown, Perham/NYM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls tennis team picked up its second triangular sweep in as many days on Thursday.

After a 7-0 victory over Hermantown, the Lumberjacks rolled to a 5-2 win over Perham/New York Mills to close out the afternoon.

Madi Jensen and Elena Peterson cruised at No. 1 doubles against the Yellowjackets, beating Morgan Smith and Avery Zimmerman 6-0, 6-3. Kendal Midboe and Samantha Wood also won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles, while Megan Berg and Ruby McKeon’s 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles capped a 6-0 day for BHS duos.

Bailey Rupp won in straight sets at No. 2 singles over Alayna Moe. Ridley Karger beat Autumn Branchaud 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 4 doubles.

Bemidji lost just six games against Hermantown. Elizabeth Peterson and Lilly Caron won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, to go 1-1 on the day. Gwen Galloway and Whitney St. Peter picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.

Bemidji 7, Hermantown 0

Singles

No. 1: Eli. Peterson (BHS) def. Amundson 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Rupp (BHS) def. Piede 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Caron (BHS) def. Sullivan 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: Karger (BHS) def. Devliger 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. LeValley/Graves 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Midboe/Wood (BHS) def. Paulson/Kakbrenner 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Galloway/St. Peter (BHS) def. Dorn/Manion 6-0, 6-0

Bemidji 5, Perham/New York Mills 2

Singles

No. 1: Anderson (P/NYM) def. Eli. Peterson 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Rupp (BHS) def. Moe 7-5, 6-1

No. 3: Radnieki (P/NYM) def. Caron 6-2, 6-4

No. 4: Karger (BHS) deg. Branchaud 5-7, 6-4, 10-8

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. Smith/Zimmerman 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Midboe/Wood (BHS) def. Wagner/Pederson 7-5, 6-1

No. 3: Berg/McKeon (BHS) def. Wallgren/Anderson 6-1, 6-0