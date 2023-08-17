Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Blaze Blue 12U takes 2nd in Mounds View

The Bemidji Blaze Blue 12U softball team took second place at the MONSTA Tournament in Mounds View.

Pictured is the Bemidji Blaze 12U Blue softball team. From left are Ava Corrington, Mattie George, Eva Miller, Callie Malkowski, Brooke Snobl and Chasidy Skerik. In the second row are head coach Shannon Miller, Clara Sherwood, McKenna Huntsberger, Ella Mae Swanberg, Aubrey Hanson, Raina Jarnot, Makayla Jaranson, coach Greg Skerik and coach Justin Sherwood.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:08 PM

The Blaze finished the season with a record of 39-3, capping the campaign with a runner-up finish in the Gold Division at the MONSTA Tournament.

Team members include Ava Corrington, Mattie George, Eva Miller, Callie Malkowski, Brooke Snobl, Chasidy Skerik, Clara Sherwood, McKenna Huntsberger, Ella Mae Swanberg, Aubrey Hanson, Raina Jarnot, Makayla Jaranson, coach Greg Skerik, coach Justin Sherwood and head coach Shannon Miller.

