Bemidji bests Buffalo in 4 sets, garnering 2nd straight win to start season

The Bemidji High School volleyball team brought its A-game on Tuesday night in Buffalo. Mollie Rupp paced Bemidji with 18 kills, Sammy Nistler had 15 digs and Margie Anderson put up 31 set assists.

101522.S.BP.BHSVB Mollie Rupp.jpg
Bemidji's Mollie Rupp swings in the third set against Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:05 PM

BUFFALO – The Bemidji High School volleyball team brought its A-game on Tuesday night in Buffalo.

Facing a Section 8-4A foe in the Bison, who feature an Ohio State commit in 6-foot-4 middle blocker Kaia Caffee, the Lumberjacks prevailed in four sets, avenging their 3-0 defeat in the opening round of the 2022 section playoffs.

Bemidji took the opening frame 25-21, then slipped in the second set, dropping it 25-23 to Buffalo. With the match score even at 1-1, the Jacks finished off consecutive 25-21 set victories to triumph over the Bison.

The win improves the Lumberjacks to 2-0 in the young season, while Buffalo’s defeat drops them to 1-1.

Mollie Rupp paced Bemidji with 18 kills and hit .268 on 41 attempts. Sammy Nistler led the Lumberjacks with 15 digs, and Margie Anderson topped the Jacks with 31 set assists.

Bemidji 3, Buffalo 1

BHS 25 23 25 25 – 3

BUF 21 25 21 21 – 1

By Pioneer Staff Report
