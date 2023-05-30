BASEBALL: Top-seeded Lumberjacks bring lofty goals and team-first approach into sections

Meredith Kehoe propped her dog on a seat in the middle of the BSU baseball field grandstand during the Senior Day festivities for the Bemidji High School baseball team.

The longtime BHS educator was greeted by the eight senior baseball players – Dan Clusiau, Cam Justice, Hunter Brodina, Ethan Biehn, Ryan Loewe, Ben Corradi, Will Zellmann and Ty Lundeen. On a day where family, friends, faculty and fans honored the upperclassmen, the graduating Lumberjacks paid their respect forward.

For a group that has played together for the better part of a decade, honoring the people that make playing youth sports possible was important. The Jacks showed their appreciation for Kehoe and her dog, Millie, by presenting them with a small baseball-themed gift and taking a group photo, turning the Senior Day celebration into a communal time for reminiscence.

“We’ve been playing (together) since we were 9 years old,” Justice said. “We’ve always been close, one group, joke around and stuff. I think that’s special. It’s just one big group instead of a bunch of little groups. It’s one big family.”

In the final five days of the regular season, the Jacks notched a milestone win, a perfect home record and the top seed in the Section 8-4A Tournament. With only two playoff games left at the BSU baseball field before the Section 8-4A Tournament moves to a neutral site at Rocori High School, the Lumberjacks can feel their time spent on the diamond together ending.

“I can already tell you that 10 years from now, I’m probably going to be spending time with some of these guys because they’re good guys,” head coach Mike Fogelson said. “There’s relationships in this room that will go way beyond this year, and that’s a cool thing.”

Lumberjack seniors pose with a photo of a cake and gifts in celebration of Senior Night following a game against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Luckily, the Jacks have the ability to buy themselves more time. On Wednesday, they begin their playoff push as the No. 1 seed against either eighth-seeded Buffalo or ninth-seeded Brainerd. The double-elimination tournament will produce one Section 8-4A representative at the Class 4A state tournament. It would be the 21st state appearance for Bemidji since 1949 and the first since 2012.

“You have to have the mindset of winning each inning,” Clusiau said. “Anyone in our section can win on a given day. Whoever is playing better that day will win each game. It means a lot to any team that wins a championship, but when you have this many seniors, it would feel extra special. It would just be awesome.”

No rest for the bestThe Lumberjacks earned the right to call themselves the best Section 8-4A team during the regular season. With the top overall record at 15-5 and the best section mark at 6-2, BHS was the appropriate choice for the top seed in the postseason. However, if history repeats itself from a year ago, their seed is merely just a number.

Sartell made an unbeaten run through the 8-4A bracket as the No. 6 seed in 2022. A year earlier, Rogers made it to state as the No. 3 seed. The top seed in the Section 8-4A Tournament hasn’t made it to state since St. Michael-Albertville ran the table on its way to a Class 4A championship in 2018.

“Anybody can win this section,” Fogelson said. “Last year, the (No. 6 seed) won it. Everybody is going to talk about scoring runs and pitching. I think there are a lot of good pitchers in this section. There are plenty of good hitters. It’s going to come down to making plays defensively, ones that might go unnoticed. When they don’t get made, it’s a problem.”

According to the Minnesota Scores QRF rankings, the top five 8-4A teams are ranked in the top 25 of the 63 Class 4A teams in the state. Bemidji, the 11th-ranked team, isn’t fazed by any team sitting in the opposing dugout.

Bemidji senior Dan Clusiau high-fives his teammate during a game against Elk River on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We aren’t shy (about) playing good competition,” Justice said. “We know how to be successful. A big focus this year is just going game by game and not worrying about what happens in other games or what happens down the road. We need to have tunnel vision on our team and our goals. I think I’ve seen that more with our team this year than I have in the past. Take it one step at a time. Don’t worry about the big picture. The little steps will take you where you want to be.”

Clusiau echoed Justice’s sentiment, saying this postseason is about “finishing the job.”

“Our focus hasn’t changed at all, really since before the season,” he continued. “It’s been all about the grind for us. I think, for us, it’s helped a lot knowing that we’ve all grown up playing together our whole lives. It feels like we know this is our last chance, and that makes everything click a lot easier.”

The cherry on topLast year was Bemidji’s first postseason as a Class 4A team. It ended in three games after a 9-8 loss to Rogers in the second round on the elimination side of the bracket.

This group of seniors got its first taste of postseason play in 2021, suffering the same three-game fate in the Section 8-3A Tournament. Fogelson hopes his guys have learned from back-to-back premature playoff exits.

“You have to stay away from putting pressure on yourself and just enjoy this,” he said. “You have to have some common goals and have a process to achieve those goals. Don’t create extra pressure that you don’t have to have. We’re not the defending section champs. That’s not something that we have to live with. What we really want to do, at the end of the day, is feel good about our effort.”

Bemidji senior Cam Justice (10) catches the ball for a pick-off attempt on first base in the fifth inning against Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

For Bemidji’s eight seniors, it’s easy to picture themselves taking the field at the state tournament. It’s a dream that’s lived at the forefront of their minds as they rose through the youth ranks, winning weekend tournaments and ousting competition at every level.

Over the years, this group of Bemidji baseball players mastered the way of supporting teammates to reach an ultimate goal.

“What’s special about this group is we don’t just pick each other up by words. It’s our actions,” Justice said. “A guy might make an error or strike out, but the guy behind him is going to pick him up with a backside two-RBI double. It’s one thing to talk about being there, but making that next big play (for your teammate) to pick them up is huge. That’s what this team does.”

Justice wants the Senior Day postgame photoshoot to be a dress rehearsal. Next time, instead of the Lumberjacks surrounding a beloved teacher and her dog, it’s a section championship plaque.

“This is what we’ve been talking about since we were 10 years old,” he said of winning a section championship. “It would be the cherry on top of being really successful in youth (baseball). This is the year. I’m really confident. The boys are really confident. In my opinion, it’s our section to lose.”