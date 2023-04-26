BASEBALL: Lumberjacks walked off, then storm back in Game 2 for dominant win

MOORHEAD – It was a tale of two innings for the Bemidji High School baseball team on Tuesday.

Facing Moorhead on the road, the Lumberjacks built a four-run lead in the first game of a doubleheader, then lost that advantage in the bottom of the seventh on a dramatic walk-off.

But after that stunning 5-4 defeat, BHS flipped the script in game two. Leading 5-4 after six innings, the Jacks piled up eight runs in the seventh, leaving no doubt in a dominant 13-4 bounce-back win.

In game one, Bemidji (1-1) built its 4-0 edge on an error, a passed ball and a two-RBI single by Will Zellmann. But in the bottom of the seventh, the Spuds struck back in similar fashion. They got two runs back on a Lumberjacks error, then added a third with an RBI groundout.

With one out in the inning and the bases loaded, Carter Heinsch struck the decisive blow with his game-winning two-run single to center field.

Ty Lundeen took the loss for Bemidji, allowing three runs – two earned – on one hit in 1/3 of an inning in the seventh. Lincoln Marquardt picked up the win for Moorhead, conceding two runs in 1 2/3 innings of work.

In the second game, BHS built a 5-4 advantage after six, but that was just a prelude for the big finish. The Jacks plated eight runs in the seventh thanks to back-to-back two-run doubles by Hunter Brodina and Cam Justice, plus sacrifice flies from Dan Clusiau and Ethan Biehn. Zellmann and Gunner Ganske also drove in runs with a hit by pitch and a walk, respectively.

Brodina earned the victory on the mound, tossing 2.2 innings with one run allowed on two hits. Brady Saari took the defeat for Moorhead with four runs allowed in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Bemidji returns to the diamond against Totino-Grace at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, in Fridley.

Moorhead 5, Bemidji 4

BHS 000 011 2 – 4-3-4

MHD 000 000 5 – 5-4-1

WP: Marquardt (1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

LP: Lundeen (0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji 13, Moorhead 4

BHS 000 140 8 – 13-12-4

MHD 002 110 0 – 4-6-1

WP: Brodina (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

LP: Saari (1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)