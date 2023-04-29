99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BASEBALL: Lumberjacks fend off Spring Lake Park, roll over Buffalo

The Bemidji High School baseball team won a pair of games in the Metro area on Saturday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:41 PM

The Bemidji High School baseball team traveled to the Metro area on Saturday and came home with two wins.

The Lumberjacks held on to win their first road game in Spring Lake Park 5-3 before heading to Buffalo later in the afternoon for a 10-0 win.

Ty Lundeen did it all on Saturday against Spring Lake Park. He tossed five innings on the mound, allowing three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts. He also helped his cause, driving in the game’s opening run with a two-out single.

Bemidji (3-1) doubled its lead in the top of the fourth inning. Gunner Ganske’s sacrifice fly brought Will Zellmann home. Cam Justice singled in a run in the top of the fifth, then Dan Clusiau made it 4-0 with another sacrifice fly.

Lundeen’s lone pitching blemish came in the form of a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Peyton Neadeau earned a six-out save, striking out three batters without allowing a hit. The Jacks added an insurance run with an RBI groundout in the top of the sixth inning.

BHS plated eight runs in the top of the fourth inning in a mercy-rule win over Buffalo. Ben Corradi, Hunter Brodina and Lundeen laced RBI singles to make it 6-0. A Bison error with the bases loaded allowed another run to score. Two more runs came across on fielder’s choices to firmly put Bemidji ahead 9-0.

Clusiau pitched four innings and allowed only two hits. He struck out four batters and walked five. Corradi came in relief for the final two innings. He also struck out four batters.

The Lumberjacks hit the road one more time before their home opener. They will take on Duluth East at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Bemidji 5, Spring Lake Park 3

BHS 100 121 0 – 5-8-1

SLP 000 030 0 – 3-4-1

WP: Lundeen (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

LP: Balismo (2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

S: Neadeau (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji 10, Buffalo 0 (F/6)

BHS 010 801 – 10-9-1

BUF 000 000 – 0-3-2

WP: Clusiau (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K)

LP: Morrissette (3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K)

