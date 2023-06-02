BASEBALL: Errors haunt Bemidji, Rogers knocks Jacks into elimination bracket

BEMIDJI – Prior to the Section 8-4A Baseball Tournament, Bemidji High School head coach Mike Fogelson said the team that makes the routine plays typically finds a way to come out on top.

In Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup at the BSU baseball field, fifth-seeded Rogers made the routine plays and then some. The Royals scored two unearned runs in a 2-1 win, advancing to the semifinal round and knocking the top-seeded Lumberjacks into the elimination bracket.

“(Rogers) turned a huge double play. Their shortstop made a diving stop on a ball that would’ve gone up the middle to score a run,” Fogelson said. “It was play after play with them. We did it late. We got out of that bases-loaded jam with no outs. But the reality of it is that we made three errors that accounted for two runs.”

The Royals (13-9) started a two-out rally in the top of the second inning with a pair of softly-hit singles. They later scored on Ethan Biehn’s rushed throw from shortstop.

Rogers’ Noah Gordon bunted to lead off the third inning, reaching on another throwing error. He advanced to second on a failed pick-off attempt, later scoring on a sacrifice fly to center field.

Bemidji senior Ryan Loewe tags his opponent for an out at home base during a game against Rogers on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Gordon also started on the mound for the Royals. The North Dakota State commit cruised for three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four Bemidji batters. He turned the ball over to Raine Ritter, a St. Thomas baseball commit, who allowed two hits in four innings with four strikeouts.

Ty Lundeen was up to the task of matching Rogers’ two aces on Thursday. He threw all seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out five batters without allowing an earned run.

“(Rogers) threw a lot of strikes, and so did our guy,” Fogelson said. “I thought the pitching for both teams was really good. The difference was defense. I know they had more hits than us, but I don’t know if they had any hits that accounted for much other than errors. It comes down to defense.”

The Royals had a chance to break the game open in the top of the sixth inning. Max Robinson led off the frame with a double that nearly cleared the left field fence. The following two batters reached to load the bases before Ritter flew out to Landon Hanson in right field. Hanson gunned down Rogers’ pinch runner, completing a 9-2 double play with BHS catcher Ryan Loewe. Lundeen struck out Adam Salwei to end the inning.

Bemidji senior Ben Corradi throws the ball to first base for an out during a game against Rogers on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“Ryan came up big today,” Fogelson said. He called a great game. He had two of our three hits, and he called a great game behind the plate. He did a great job on that play at the plate. Landon made a huge catch running into the corner on a ball tailing away from him, and then he made that throw out at home. Plays like that keep us in games.”

The Jacks’ lone run came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lundeen and Biehn walked with two outs before Ben Corradi cut the deficit in half with an RBI single. Ritter struck out Hanson looking to end the game before retiring the side in order in the seventh.

Bemidji’s (16-6) loss makes its path through the Section 84A Tournament much tougher. The Lumberjacks hit the road for Cold Spring on Tuesday for an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. against third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville. The Knights lost to sixth-seeded Sartell 14-8 in the opening round before handling seventh-seeded St. Cloud 14-7 on Thursday.

Bemidji must win five consecutive games to clinch a state tournament berth. However, Fogelson is only worried about the next one.

“All we can do now is survive the game we’re playing,” he said. “There’s no doubt we can do that. But you can’t look at the whole thing. We just have to survive Tuesday. Nobody is going to want to play us. ... But we have to survive the next one. That’s all we can do right now.”

Bemidji senior Ty Lundeen scoops up a bunt during a game against Rogers on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Rogers 2, Bemidji 1

ROG 011 000 0 – 2-1-1

BHS 000 001 0 – 1-3-3

WP: Ritter (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Lundeen (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji seniors from left, Ben Corradi, Ethan Biehn and Ty Lundeen head to the dugout during a game against Rogers on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer