BASEBALL: Bemidji sweeps Twin Cities two-step featuring 7-run 11th inning

The Bemidji High School baseball team made the most of its latest Twin Cities two-step on Friday – in more ways than one.

The Lumberjacks trekked to the Metro to play separate road games against Maple Grove and Osseo, and they ran into some traffic in the first game against the Crimson. Eleven marathon innings later, BHS busted free with a 14-7 win.

Then, the Jacks drove on to Osseo, where they took care of the Orioles 5-1.

Bemidji scored seven runs in the first seven innings against Maple Grove (8-10), but it was the Lumberjacks' seven-run top of the 11th that made the biggest difference. Landon Hanson, Cam Justice, Dan Clusiau and Ryan Loewe had run-scoring hits in the frame, highlighted by Justice’s bases-clearing double.

Prior to extra innings, BHS received RBI hits from Clusiau, Hanson, Justice, Ty Lundeen and Will Zellmann, plus a solo home run off the bat of Ethan Biehn to cut the deficit to 7-5 in the sixth. Justice’s two-run double in the seventh tied the game 7-7 and ensured the Jacks had a chance to push it to extras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peyton Neadeau picked up the win on the mound, finishing the contest off with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless work and just one hit allowed.

Things were simpler for Bemidji in game two against Osseo (8-9). After going down 1-0, the Lumberjacks plated three runs in the third inning, then added two insurance runs to seal the outcome.

Lundeen and Biehn got BHS on the board with an RBI double and two-run single, respectively, in the third. Hanson’s sacrifice bunt put the Jacks up 4-1 in the sixth, and they added their final run on an error in the seventh.

Gavin Kapaun earned the win, pitching five scoreless innings with just four hits conceded.

With the pair of wins, the Lumberjacks snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 12-4 this season.

Bemidji returns home to face Elk River at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji 14, Maple Grove 7 (F/11)

BHS 120 101 200 07 – 14-18-2

ADVERTISEMENT

MG 020 320 000 00 – 7-11-1

WP: Neadeau (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

LP: Gerber (3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji 5, Osseo 1

BHS 003 001 1 – 5-7-0

OSS 100 000 0 – 1-7-2

WP: Kapaun (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: Larson (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)