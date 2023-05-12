99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
BASEBALL: Bemidji splits doubleheader with Grand Rapids, 10-game win streak snapped

BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:44 PM

GRAND RAPIDS – A long run of success for the Bemidji High School baseball team came to an end on Thursday.

Facing Grand Rapids in a road doubleheader, the Lumberjacks first extended their win streak to 10 games with a 6-1 win over the Thunderhawks. But GR walked BHS off in the second game, winning 5-4 to snap the Jacks’ double-digit streak.

The loss was Bemidji’s first since the season opener, a 5-4 walk-off defeat at Moorhead on April 25.

The Lumberjacks (10-2) took the lead early and took control in game one. Cam Justice’s two-run single opened the game up in the first inning, then Landon Hanson added a two-run single in the third to put BHS up 5-1. The Jacks grabbed an insurance run on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Dan Clusiau was masterful on the mound for Bemidji, picking up the win with one run allowed on five hits in six innings of work.

In game two, the Lumberjacks took a 1-0 lead on Will Zellmann’s third-inning RBI double, but Grand Rapids (8-5) had a powerful counter in the bottom of the fourth. The Thunderhawks clapped back with four runs, scoring on a sacrifice bunt, two RBI singles and an error.

Bemidji got a run back in the sixth on Hunter Brodina’s sacrifice fly, then tied the game 4-4 in the seventh on Ethan Biehn’s sac fly and a wild pitch. But GR closed it out in the bottom of the frame, as Davis Wohlers’ RBI double sent BHS home with a loss.

The Jacks return to the diamond against Princeton in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 15, in Princeton.

Bemidji 6, Grand Rapids 1

BHS 203 010 0 – 6-8-2

GR 100 000 0 – 1-5-2

WP: Clusiau (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

LP: Gunderson (4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

Grand Rapids 5, Bemidji 4

BHS 001 001 2 – 4-9-2

GR 000 400 1 – 5-5-2

WP: Broberg (1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

LP: Brodina (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

