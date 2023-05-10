BASEBALL: Bemidji run-rules STMA as Lundeen throws 1-hitter, 2 Jacks homer

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School baseball team is rolling right now, regardless of the opponent.

The Lumberjacks welcomed Section 8-4A adversary St. Michael-Albertville to the BSU baseball field on Tuesday, and Ty Lundeen ensured the Knights never had a chance. The senior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout with just one hit allowed, and his offense gave him double-digit runs of support – including home runs by Ryan Loewe and Will Zellmann – to clinch a 10-0 run-rule win.

Bemidji (8-1) got its offensive attack going immediately, scoring four times in the first inning. After Ben Corradi scored on a wild pitch, Zellmann zapped a deep fly ball to left field, plating Hunter Brodina and Dan Clusiau with a three-run homer.

Loewe’s turn came in the second, as his solo jack to left gave the Jacks a 5-0 lead. Lundeen augmented the advantage with an RBI single to center, scoring Corradi.

Brodina’s RBI hit-by-pitch in the third gave BHS a 7-0 cushion, then Bemidji put the game away in the sixth. Landon Hanson doubled in Cam Justice and Clusiau to put STMA (6-6) on the brink, then Loewe came through again with a single, scoring Zellmann to walk the Knights off.

Lundeen finished with a nearly spotless line, allowing the lone hit while striking out six batters and walking just two. Braden Intrieri took the loss for STMA, conceding six runs on five hits in two innings of work.

Bemidji returns to the diamond against Pequot Lakes at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, back at the BSU field.

Bemidji 10, St. Michael-Albertville 0 (F/6)

STMA 000 000 – 0-1-0

BHS 421 003 – 10-12-0

WP: Lundeen (CG, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

LP: Intrieri (2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)