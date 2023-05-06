BASEBALL: Bemidji rallies in extras, keeps winning streak alive with dramatic victory

DETROIT LAKES – The Bemidji High School baseball team played with fire on Friday in Detroit Lakes.

But despite a precarious situation in the bottom of the seventh, the Lumberjacks managed to escape unscathed. Ben Corradi navigated multiple bases-loaded jams, and BHS plated two runs in the eighth inning to seal a 5-3 win – their seventh straight.

Trailing 2-0, the Jacks (7-1) scratched across two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Cam Justice scored on a passed ball, then Ethan Biehn reached home on an error.

Bemidji took its first lead on Ty Lundeen’s RBI single in the seventh, but the drama was just beginning. In the bottom of the frame, the Lakers (4-3) loaded the bases with two singles and a walk.

Corradi replaced starting pitcher Hunter Brodina, looking to quell Detroit Lakes’ rally. He coaxed a fly ball to right field, which tied the game 3-3 but got the Lumberjacks their first out of the inning. After issuing a walk to load the bases again, BHS caught a break when a failed DL squeeze attempt gave the Jacks another out.

Corradi next hit cleanup hitter Brock Okeson with a pitch, loading the bases for a third time. But once again, he rose to the occasion, inducing a harmless ground ball to second baseman Peyton Neadeau and ending the inning.

In the eighth, Corradi was back at it – this time at the plate. His two-out, two-run single gave the Jacks a 5-3 lead, then he retired the side in order in the home half of the frame.

Corradi earned the win, navigating two shutout innings with no hits or runs allowed and the one walk. Noah Rieber took the loss for DL, conceding two runs on one hit in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Bemidji returns to the diamond against St. Michael-Albertville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji 5, Detroit Lakes 3 (F/8)

BHS 000 002 12 – 5-8-3

DL 000 110 10 – 3-5-3

WP: Corradi (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

LP: Rieber (1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)