BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss

The Lumberjacks graduate a very accomplished senior class comprised of Ethan Biehn, Hunter Brodina, Dan Clusiau, Ben Corradi, Cam Justice, Ryan Loewe, Ty Lundeen and Will Zellmann from the program.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:16 PM

COLD SPRING – A fantastic season for the top-seeded Bemidji High School baseball team came to an unceremonious end on Tuesday in Cold Spring.

The Lumberjacks struggled in their Section 8-4A elimination matchup with third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville, falling behind immediately and soon trailing by ever-larger deficits. After three innings, BHS was down 10-0.

That was the score the Knights won by, sending the Jacks home in five innings.

STMA (14-9) plated three runs in the first inning, three in the second and four more in the third. Bemidji found it difficult to counter, compiling only three hits in the game.

The Lumberjacks’ best opportunity to score came in the fifth. Ethan Biehn singled with one out to start the rally. Down to his last strike with two outs, Landon Hanson prolonged the contest with a single up the middle, sending Biehn to third. But Ryan Loewe grounded out to the pitcher, ending the Jacks’ season.

With the loss, BHS finishes the year with a record of 16-7. The Lumberjacks graduate a very accomplished senior class comprised of Ethan Biehn, Hunter Brodina, Dan Clusiau, Ben Corradi, Cam Justice, Ryan Loewe, Ty Lundeen and Will Zellmann from the program.

St. Michael-Albertville 10, Bemidji 0 (F/5)

STMA 334 00 – 10-5-1

BHS 000 00 – 0-3-2

WP: Klinkhammer (4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Lundeen (1.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

