BASEBALL: Bemidji earns top seed in Section 8-4A Tournament, will host winner of Buffalo and Brainerd

BEMIDJI – Whoever gets out of the Section 8-4A Baseball Tournament will undoubtedly be battle tested.

The Bemidji High School baseball team earned the top seed in the section playoffs with a record of 15-5. The Lumberjacks’ section mark of 6-2, including a 9-6 over Brainerd on Thursday night, was enough to finish the regular season at the top of the bracket.

BHS will host the winner of eighth-seeded Buffalo and ninth-seeded Brainerd at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the BSU baseball field. The Jacks will play again on Thursday, June 1, at home regardless of the outcome in their opening-round game.

The Section 8-4A Tournament is a double-elimination format, with the high seeds hosting the first two rounds of the championship bracket and the first round of the elimination bracket. Two teams will start the Section 8-4A Tournament 2-0 and will play in a semifinal round on Tuesday, June 6, in Cold Spring.

The winner of the semifinal game will lock up one of two spots in the section final on Thursday, June 8, in Cold Spring. The winner of the elimination bracket will play the winner of the championship bracket, needing to beat the latter twice to advance to the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament.

Fourth-seeded Moorhead will host fifth-seeded Rogers on Wednesday, with the winner taking on the victor of Bemidji’s opening-round game. Elk River earned the No. 2 seed and will host St. Cloud. Third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville will host sixth-seeded Sartell.

The Jacks beat Moorhead, Buffalo, STMA, Elk River, St. Cloud and Brainerd this spring. Elk River and Moorhead handed BHS its only section losses. Bemidji heads into the postseason having won five of its last six games, including a 6-0 home record.

The Lumberjacks’ 15-5 record is the best among Section 8-4A teams. Eight of the nine teams played more than three section games this spring, all of them losing at least two games.

View the complete bracket here. A full playoff preview will be in the Wednesday, May 31, edition of the Bemidji Pioneer.

Section 8-4A Tournament pairings

No. 1 Bemidji vs. No. 8 Buffalo or No. 9 Brainerd

No. 4 Moorhead vs. No. 5 Rogers

No. 2 Elk River vs. No. 7 St. Cloud

No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 6 Sartell.

