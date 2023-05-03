BASEBALL: Bemidji dusts Greyhounds in rout, marking 4th straight win

DULUTH – The Bemidji High School baseball team is on a roll.

The Lumberjacks bussed to Duluth on Tuesday and blasted Duluth East, outrunning the Greyhounds 11-1 behind 13 hits and a stellar pitching performance from Peyton Neadeau.

BHS (4-1) wasted no time, getting on the board with two runs in the first inning and four in the second. Dan Clusiau’s two-run single kicked off the rout, while Ben Corradi, Hunter Brodina and Cam Justice contributed run-scoring hits in the second inning.

Duluth East (0-5) got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, but the Jacks’ five-run seventh rendered that response moot. Will Zellmann and Neadeau contributed RBI singles in the final frame.

Neadeau snuffed out the Greyhounds’ bats all night, pitching a complete game with one run allowed on six hits.

Bemidji makes its home debut against East Grand Forks at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji 11, Duluth East 1

BHS 240 000 5 – 11-13-0

DE 000 100 0 – 1-6-0

WP: Neadeau (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Lind (2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)