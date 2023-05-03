99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

BASEBALL: Bemidji dusts Greyhounds in rout, marking 4th straight win

The Lumberjacks bussed to Duluth on Tuesday and blasted Duluth East, outrunning the Greyhounds 11-1 behind 13 hits and a stellar pitching performance from Peyton Neadeau.

BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:19 PM

DULUTH – The Bemidji High School baseball team is on a roll.

The Lumberjacks bussed to Duluth on Tuesday and blasted Duluth East, outrunning the Greyhounds 11-1 behind 13 hits and a stellar pitching performance from Peyton Neadeau.

BHS (4-1) wasted no time, getting on the board with two runs in the first inning and four in the second. Dan Clusiau’s two-run single kicked off the rout, while Ben Corradi, Hunter Brodina and Cam Justice contributed run-scoring hits in the second inning.

Duluth East (0-5) got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, but the Jacks’ five-run seventh rendered that response moot. Will Zellmann and Neadeau contributed RBI singles in the final frame.

Neadeau snuffed out the Greyhounds’ bats all night, pitching a complete game with one run allowed on six hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji makes its home debut against East Grand Forks at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji 11, Duluth East 1

BHS 240 000 5 – 11-13-0

DE 000 100 0 – 1-6-0

WP: Neadeau (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Lind (2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BHS_Tennis web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS TENNIS: Jacks keep rolling, sweep Grand Rapids triangular
May 02, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Golf web art
Prep
BOYS GOLF: Jacks compete against state’s best at Windsong Farms
May 01, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Softball web art
Prep
SOFTBALL: Oster blasts 2 home runs, Jacks handle Raiders at home
May 01, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 4.jpg
Local
Area boy scouts earn merit badges, explore career opportunities at Northwest Technical College
May 01, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Historic Chief Theater
Arts and Entertainment
Kitchi Boogie performance to raise funds for Historic Chief Theater
April 29, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3510151+ruffed grouse.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Ruffed grouse are busily drumming once again
April 29, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Ctrl + Z graphic.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Why didn’t anyone ever tell me that?
April 29, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer