BASEBALL: Bemidji comes back late, bests Brainerd behind Clusiau’s 14 Ks

BEMIDJI – For a long while, it looked like the top-seeded Bemidji High School baseball team might lose its first contest of the Section 8-4A Tournament.

Facing ninth-seeded Brainerd at the BSU baseball field, the Lumberjacks were stunned by two first-inning home runs from the Warriors, putting them in an early 2-0 hole. They trailed for most of the matchup, but a furious rally in the late innings plated six runs and provided plenty of offense for Dan Clusiau. The senior starting pitcher finished off a complete game with 14 strikeouts to slam the door shut on a 7-2 Bemidji win.

“The first inning was pretty rough,” Clusiau said. “But when I came back (to the dugout), my coaches, my teammates, they all picked me up and told me that I'm better than all these kids. So that gave me a lot of fire. And then I finally got my curveball to work, and it was just off from there.”

BHS (16-5) quickly got a run back in the bottom of the first inning on Ethan Biehn’s RBI double, but Ty Lundeen was thrown out at the plate as he attempted to score the tying run from first base. Both teams’ bats went quiet for the next three innings, save for a double by the Jacks’ Peyton Neadeau in the fourth. Landon Hanson tried to score from first on that play, but he too was cut down by Brainerd (8-14) at the plate.

Bemidji senior Ethan Biehn makes contact with the ball during the third inning in a Section 8-4A Tournament game against Brainerd on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

After Clusiau navigated through an error in the fifth, Bemidji head coach Mike Fogelson gathered his players in the middle of the inning.

“We can still find a way to win here,” Fogelson told his charges. “We just have to have a little better approach at the plate. We were swinging at some of their pitches, not swinging at our pitches. So the message was, make sure when you swing, until you get two strikes, it's something you really like. We're not going to make an out on their pitch.”

The Lumberjacks stopped swinging nearly as aggressively, and it paid immediate dividends. Will Zellmann and Hunter Brodina led off the bottom of the frame with walks, then Ty Lundeen singled to load the bases. What followed was a station-to-station conga line where the Jacks scored four runs – one base at a time – on Ethan Biehn’s single, Ben Corradi’s walk, Landon Hanson’s single and Ryan Loewe’s groundout. By the time the dust settled, BHS had a 5-2 lead.

“We got in the dugout and we started telling each other, ‘Guys, we can put the bats together,’” Biehn said. “We’ve proved it throughout the whole year. We play good defense, we get in the dugout and we start swinging, and it's going to prove (true) at the end of the game. It showed there at the end when we started getting runs.”

Bemidji senior Will Zellmann (4) returns to the bench after hitting a home run to put the Lumberjacks up 6-2 during the sixth inning in a Section 8-4A Tournament game against Brainerd on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

In the sixth, Bemidji put the finishing touches on its comeback. Zellmann blasted a solo home run to left-center field, then Corradi singled home Lundeen to put the Jacks up five runs.

“It was exhilarating,” said Zellmann of the homer that sealed it. “I mean, I knew I was just missing today, and that was the one that I needed. That felt good.”

The Lumberjacks had defeated Brainerd 8-6 last Thursday after trailing 6-3 on the road heading into the sixth inning. That response just six days ago proved that Bemidji had a retort in them today.

Bemidji senior Dan Clusiau throws a pitch during the first inning in a Section 8-4A Tournament game against Brainerd on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“There's definitely that chemistry from playing together so long,” Biehn said. “We've been in that adversity before, and that's playoff adversity. I think if we can handle it now, we can show it and we can do it, we can continue to do it throughout the playoffs.”

Clusiau authored a masterful performance, brushing off his early struggles to strike out two-thirds of the Warriors’ hitters with a powerful fastball and sweeping curveball. He allowed just two more hits in addition to the two home runs.

Bemidji returns to the BSU field to face the winner of fourth-seeded Moorhead and fifth-seeded Rogers at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

Bemidji 7, Brainerd 2

BRD 200 000 0 – 2-4-0

BHS 100 042 X – 7-11-1

WP: Clusiau (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 14 K)

LP: Lingenfelter (0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji senior Cam Justice (10) catches the ball on first base for an out during the second inning in a Section 8-4A Tournament game against Brainerd on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Ty Lundeen (7) rounds third base before heading to home plate during the sixth inning in a Section 8-4A Tournament game against Brainerd on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Hunter Brodina hits the ball during the first inning in a Section 8-4A Tournament game against Brainerd on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer