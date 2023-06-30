Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Adam Thielen welcomes Red Lake football team to Detroit Lakes camp

Adasm Thielen's Detroit Lakes football camp welcomed the Red Lake football team to Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Saturday, June 24.

Thielen Foundation-09.jpg
Current Carolina Panther and Detroit Lakes High School alum Adam Thielen speaks to campers at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 10:38 AM

DETROIT LAKES — On a rainy Saturday morning, hordes of kids between first and eighth grade packed Lakeshirts Fieldhouse to participate in the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation.

The legendary Laker welcomed youth for a couple of hours of fun and football, providing a chance to learn from someone who competes at the highest level.

“It always feels good to be back and get back here,” Thielen said. “I always love coming back here and seeing family. Then, heading back to the high school and training here for a couple of days. It is always great to see people who have been so influential to me in my life.”

The Red Lake High School football team was also invited to join after the program's story went viral following an in-depth feature from the Star Tribune.

Thielen Foundation-10.jpg
Adam Thielen at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The kids went through various speed and conditioning drills. They ran routes and caught balls all while learning from one of the best. Not only were the kids learning ways to get better at football, but they also learned some life lessons along the way. That’s the true purpose of the Thielen Foundation and why Thielen holds a camp like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thielen Foundation-07.jpg
One camper reaches his hands out after Adam Thielen throws him a pass at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Our motto is: Help youth reach their full potential,” he said. “That’s what we are doing at these camps. Then, we raise money to try and support any youth that needs the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential. We have kept it broad trying to see what hits and what actually helps to make a difference then continue to do that.”

Thielen Foundation-06.jpg
Campers doing some hitting and blocking drills at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Growing up in Detroit Lakes to now being a member of the Carolina Panthers, Thielen never saw himself in the position he is in today. During his journey to NFL stardom, Thielen wasn’t one to gaze into the future. He was focused on the present moment and how to improve himself as a player and as a man each and every day.

“I never really thought about one day doing things like today,” Thielen said. “I just focused on the one-day-at-a-time mentality and trying to be the best person I can be. I have not been always perfect over the years, but I have learned from my mistakes and continued to get better which is something I’m trying to instill into these kids today.”

Thielen Foundation-01.jpg
Adam Thielen and all the campers huddle in for a breakdown at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Thielen has always felt support from the Laker community. From high school to college, and all the way to the pros, the love from the people back home has always been real. The two-time pro bowler, one-time second-team all pro and the NFL’s current record holder for most 100 or more receiving yards in consecutive games to start the season (8) really felt the love and support not only from the kids and parents that were at the event but the hundreds more on the waitlist.

“Detroit Lakes has been so influential to my life and helped me to get to where I am today,” he said. “I am very thankful for that and all the continued support. The love shows when you have a camp in your hometown and it sells out in minutes with a 200-person waitlist. It shows what this community is about, how they want to give back, and how they support their own."

For more information about the Thielen Foundation, visit www.thielenfoundation.org to see what Adam and his wife Caitlin are doing to give back to their community.

Thielen Foundation-15.jpg
The madness of the sign-in process before the Adam Thielen Youth Camp starts. The camp was hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Thielen Foundation-12.jpg
Campers working on their core strength do side planks at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Thielen Foundation-13.jpg
An instructor shows campers what to do for their next exercise at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
070123.S.BP.ESPORTS state.jpg
Prep
Bemidji High School's budding esports team preaches inclusivity, competitiveness
June 30, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
070123.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Will Zellmann.jpg
Sports
BASEBALL: Centaurs overcome 2 late deficits to sweep home doubleheader
June 29, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
CodyAldingerGolf.jpg
Sports
Billion-to-1 shots: NW Minnesota man does the unthinkable with ace, double eagle in same round
June 29, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
New cannabis legislation discussed by Bemidji City Council
June 27, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Leech Lake Gaming Division.png
Local
Ribbon-cutting for new slot machines at Big Winnie Bar set for July 6
June 29, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New city-wide deer research project to take place in Bemidji
June 27, 2023 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Watermark Art Center
Arts and Entertainment
Registration open for Watermark's Mark Makers Art Camps
June 29, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report