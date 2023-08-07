8 Bemidji High School cheerleaders receive UCA All-American status

BEMIDJI – Eight Bemidji High School cheerleaders received an All-American honor at the Universal Cheerleading Association home cheer camp in Bemidji.

Autumn Tompkins, Miika Needham, Alanna Dwyer, Kennedy Rasmus, Aubrie Grace, Abby Loebs, Zaquia William and Kenzie Benson were named All-Americans. UCA camps judge competitors in all elements of cheerleading – skills, teamwork, showmanship, friendship, school spirit, history and what it means to be an ambassador of a school. During camp, each girl gets an opportunity to try out for All-American.

Each candidate is judged on a short dance routine, a cheer and their best jump. This shows their skill level and showmanship. Each cheerleader chosen to be All-American demonstrated the appropriate skills of cheerleading with enthusiasm, sharp motions and facial expressions. The award is given to those with superior technical skills, leadership and strong personal values.

All-Americans are invited to perform at special events in Orlando, Philadelphia, Honolulu and London.