Penultimate day of ice races on Garfield Lake draws 33 drivers

LAPORTE — It was a beautiful day for ice racing at Garfield Lake on Sunday, Feb. 26, where a total of 33 cars were on hand for the two classes with 20 B-class and 13 A-class cars.

Two complete sets of races were held on the ice track with a great turnout of fans to watch on the west side of the track.

A-class driver John Farrington took the spotlight with two feature wins and a heat win. Fritz Myers won two heats in the A class with Chad Tabaka one heat win.

In the B class, Hunter Weeks and Cam Labelle were the feature winners. Sam Delaney won two heat races with Bob Pawlitschek and Jimmy Venem each taking one checkered flag.

Consolation race winners were Cody Hoffman and CJ Roller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ice racing season is winding down with just one more points race coming up at noon on Sunday, March 5.

Sam Delaney won two heat races in the B class on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

RESULTS

Set 1 A Class

Feature 1. John Farrington, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Fritz Myers, 5. Chad Tabaka, 6. Josh Seely, 7. Kalin Honer, 8. Dillon Lutgen, 9. Reid Watson, 10. Dan Riggs, 11. Nate Zanter, 12. Gordon Hunter, 13. Josh Bitker

Heat #1 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Dan Riggs, 5. Josh Bitker, 6. Gordon Hunter

Heat #2 1. Fritz Myers, 2. John Farrington, 3. Nate Zanter, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Dillon Lutgen, 6. Reid Watson 7. Josh Seely DQ

Fritz Myers won two heat races in the A class on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

ADVERTISEMENT

Set 2 A Class

Feature 1. John Farrington, 2. Bonnie Farrington, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Chad Tabaka, 5. Jared Miller, 6. Nate Zanter, 7. Josh Seely, 8. Kalin Honer, 9. Dillon Lutgen, 10. Josh Bitker, 11. Dan Riggs, 12. Gordon Hunter, 13. Reid Watson

Heat #1 1. Fritz Myers, 2. Bonnie Farrington, 3. Jared Miller, 4. Josh Seely, 5. Gordon Hunter, 6. Josh Bitker

Heat #2 1. John Farrington, 2. Kalin Honer, 3. Chad Tabaka, 4. Nate Zanter, 5. Dillon Lutgen, 6. Dan Riggs, 7. Reid Watson

John Farrington picked up two feature wins in the A class on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 1 B Class

Feature 1. Hunter Weeks, 2. Jake Geschwill, 3. Cam Labelle, 4. Bob Pawlitschek, 5. Sam Delaney 6. Abe Forseman, 7. Cody Hoffman, 8. Jimmy Venem, 9. Tony Rohloff, 10. Nick Jessen, 11. Brent Nichalson, 12. Tyler Johnson DNF

Heat #1 1. Sam Delaney, 2. Jimmy Venem, 3. Hunter Weeks, 4. Abe Forseman, 5. CJ Roller, 6. Brent Nichlason, 7. Kyle Davis, 8. Emily Hegg, 9. Joe Roggenkamp, 10. Caleb Howg

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Jake Geschwill, 3. Tyler Johnson, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Tony Rohloff, 6. Rodney Rogers, 7. Cody Hoffman, 8. Faye Lewis, 9. Nick Jessen, 10. Mariah Lapatka

Consolation 1. Cody Hoffman, 2. Tony Rohloff, 3. Nick Jessen, 4. Brent Nichlason, 5. Faye Lewis, 6. Emily Hegg, 7. Kyle Davis, 8. CJ Roller, 9. Rodney Rogers, 10. Joe Roggenkamp, 11. Mariah Lapatka, 12. Caleb Howg

Hunter Weeks won his third feature race of the season in the B class on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 2 B Class

Feature 1. Cam Labelle, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Abe Forseman, 4. Jake Geschwill, 5. Tony Rohloff, 6. Nick Jessen, 7. Sam Delaney, 8. Faye Lewis, 9. Emily Hegg, 10. CJ Roller, 11. Jimmy Venem, 12. Hunter Weeks DQ

Heat #1 1. Sam Delaney, 2. Jake Geschwill, 3. Bob Pawlitschek, 4. Abe Forseman, 5. Tony Rohloff, 6. Kyle Davis, 7. Brent Nicklason, 8. Emily Hegg, 9. Joe Roggankamp, 10. Tyler Johnson

Heat #2 1. Jimmy Venem, 2. Cam Labelle, 3. Hunter Weeks, 4. Faye Lewis, 5. Nick Jessen, 6. CJ Roller, 7. Cody Hoffman, 8. Rodney Rogers, 9. Caleb Howg, 10. Mariah Lapatka

Consolation 1. CJ Roller, 2. Emily Hegg, 3. Nick Jessen, 4. Tony Rohloff 5. Tyler Johnson, 6. Cody Hoffman, 7. Kyle Davis, 8. Brent Nicklason, 9. Caleb Howg, 10. Rodney Rogers, 11. Joe Roggenkamp, 12. Mariah Lapatka

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Venem, left, was a B class heat winner on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Cody Hoffman picked up a B Class consolation race win on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Cam Labelle, left, won his first-ever feature race in the B class on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

CJ Roller won his first-ever race in the B class consolation race on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed