BEMIDJI -- Permits are still available for the Oct. 15-17 youth deer hunt at Lake Bemidji State Park. This firearms hunt is open to youth ages 12 to 15. Youth must be accompanied by an adult mentor over 18 years old. Mentors must have parental approval and may not carry firearms themselves.

The youth hunter must have a firearms safety certificate and purchase a youth hunt license. Participants may harvest up to two deer of either sex. More details can be found in the 2021 Hunting Regulations booklet.

Participating in the youth hunt does not prevent youth from hunting in the regular season, although harvested deer do count towards the youth’s annual bag limit, a release said.

Youth interested in participating in the hunt should call Lake Bemidji State Park at (218) 308-2300 and provide the following information: first, middle and last name; street address; city; state; zip code; phone number; age on Oct. 15; and name of adult mentor. Orientation packets will be mailed to the address provided. There will be no in-person orientation this year.

Information about available park amenities and camping and permit fees is available on the Lake Bemidji State Part webpage.

For more information, call Christa Drake, Lake Bemidji State Park assistant manager, at (218) 308-2300.