ITASCA COUNTY -- The wind was howling and the waves were pounding when conservation officers Thomas Sutherland and Charles Scott responded to a call about a duck hunter who was bobbing in the water next to his boat on Bowstring Lake in Itasca County on Oct. 11.

The hunter reported he was trying to retrieve a duck he’d shot when waves overtook his small boat and caused it to capsize, sending him into 55-degree water, a release said.

He was in the water for 15 to 20 minutes before members of his hunting party rescued him. The hunter was being treated for hypothermia when Sutherland and Scott arrived to provide assistance.

“That life jacket saved his life,” Sutherland said in the release. “The conditions were really rough and it’s easy to imagine a sad ending if he would have gone into the cold water without it.”

The close call comes amid a year in which 15 people to date have died in boating accidents, the highest number in more than a decade. While most boating-related incidents occur during the summer, a higher percentage of those that occur during the cold-water season are fatal.

"Since this spring, we’ve seen more people participating in outdoor activities than usual, and that has continued into the fall,” Rodmen Smith, director of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division, said in the release. “Proper precautions are absolutely critical on the water this time of year. Anyone who goes out must be prepared to prevent a mishap from turning into a tragedy.”

DNR safety officials say anyone who boats during the cold-water season should do the following: