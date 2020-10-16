Minnesota’s second annual statewide youth deer season kicked off Thursday, Oct. 15, and will go through Sunday, Oct. 18 -- coinciding with the annual fall school break across the state.

Hunters ages 10-17 may participate in the season. Youth ages 10-13 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or mentor age 18 or older. The accompanying adult does not need to be licensed.

The accompanying adult cannot hunt in most areas and party hunting is not allowed (youth must tag their own deer). Adults may hunt in areas where the early antlerless season is open with the correct license.

Participation does not affect eligibility for the regular deer season; however, deer harvested during the youth season count toward the youth’s annual statewide bag limit.

No special permit is necessary, but the youth hunters must first acquire their usual 2020 Minnesota deer license. That license is free for ages 10-12. Older hunters must buy their license.

Those licenses also are good for the traditional November firearms deer season. Youth ages 12 and older must also have a firearms safety certificate or apprentice hunter validation.

The bag limit is one deer of either sex, except youth may not take antlerless deer in permit areas designated as bucks-only. Legal bucks must be tagged with the youth’s firearm license. Bonus tags are not valid for legal bucks. Party hunting is not allowed.

Deer permit area designations for the youth season are the same as the firearms season. A permit area designated hunter choice during the firearm season is hunter choice during the youth deer season.

Additional information:

Blaze orange/pink requirements apply to all hunters, trappers and adult mentors during this season.

The bag limit is one either sex deer. If the youth is hunting in an early antlerless area, he or she may take up to five antlerless deer with the correct licenses.

Youth may not take antlerless deer in permit areas designated bucks only.

Deer permit area designations for the youth season are the same as the firearms season. A permit area designated hunter choice during the firearm season is hunter choice during the youth deer season.

Youth may use a bonus tag rather than their youth firearm license tag for antlerless deer in permit areas designated managed or intensive, or where the early antlerless season is in effect.

In disease management areas (600-series) youth may use a disease management permit in place of a bonus permit to tag antlerless deer.

Youth must use their youth firearm license tag if they take an antlerless deer in a permit area designated lottery or hunter choice. Bonus tags are not valid in these areas.

The youth season is open statewide.

Crossbows are not allowed.

Itasca State Park (Deer Permit Area 287) is closed during the Youth Deer Season.

For more information, visit dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer/youth.html.