BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house to collect public comments on proposed sunfish regulation changes for lakes in Beltrami County from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Movil Maze Recreation Area shelter near Bemidji.

Lakes under consideration include the Turtle River chain of lakes, the Cass Lake chain of lakes, Big Lake, Big Bass, Julia and Medicine.

Capacity will be limited to no more than 10 total people indoors at any point in time, per MDH social gathering guidelines. Due to COVID-19; phone, email, or on-line comments are preferred.

Comments can be submitted by calling the DNR fisheries office in Bemidji at (218) 308-2339, emailing Andy.Thompson@state.mn.us, or via on-line survey at www.dnr.state.mn.us/fish/sunfish/index.html.