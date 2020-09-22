Youth must be accompanied by an adult mentor over 18. Mentors must have parental approval and may not carry firearms themselves. The youth hunter must have a Firearms Safety Certificate and purchase a youth hunt license.

The hunt is either-sex with a bag limit of two. Participants must call the park office at (218) 308-2300 to register and schedule a time to pick up their orientation packets prior to the hunt. More details can be found online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer.