BEMIDJI -- Lake Bemidji State Park will hold a special Youth Deer Hunt Oct. 16-18 for youth ages 12 to 15.
Youth must be accompanied by an adult mentor over 18. Mentors must have parental approval and may not carry firearms themselves. The youth hunter must have a Firearms Safety Certificate and purchase a youth hunt license.
The hunt is either-sex with a bag limit of two. Participants must call the park office at (218) 308-2300 to register and schedule a time to pick up their orientation packets prior to the hunt. More details can be found online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer.