DULUTH — A medical examiner's report completed Thursday, Sept. 3, offered no further answers to the mysterious death of a 29-year-old New Mexico man in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness almost two years ago.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka County listed Jordan Grider's death as "undetermined" in its public report.

Grider's remains — only a dozen bones — were found by authorities April 25, 2019, in a remote campsite off the Sioux Hustler Trail outside Orr, Minnesota.

While the date of his death is listed as April 25, 2019, Grider is believed to have died sooner than that, having entered into the Boundary Waters in October 2018 with the intent of camping through the winter.

Prior to arriving in the Northland, Grider had spent much of the previous 10 years living in the wilds of Kentucky and upper New York.

His mother, Rebecca Grider, told Forum News Service she believes her son was killed by wolves, but authorities and experts suspect he may have succumbed to an accident and his remains later eaten by wildlife.

St. Louis County sheriff's investigators, along with agents from the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Forestry Service and St. Louis County Rescue Squad, conducted extensive searches for Grider, only ever recovering bones.

"The exact cause of death remains unknown," the sheriff's office said in August when it confirmed his identity. "Although foul play is not suspected."