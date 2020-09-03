We'll kick off this extended holiday weekend on a mild note which will last through part of Sunday. A strong cold front will bring chilly air to the region by Labor Day and last into midweek next week.

If you are out and about or heading to the lake on Friday evening, expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures ranging from 60s in northern Minnesota to mainly 70s for the surrounding area. As the wind starts to taper off later in the evening, this may make for a pleasant night for a bonfire.

Early risers may need a light jacket on Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most with 40s not out of the question for northern Minnesota.

Saturday will be a pleasant September day with highs mainly in the 70s across the region. Winds will start to pick up over the Dakotas throughout the day, but not expecting much in terms of wind for Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Futurecast showing mainly dry conditions for the northern plains and upper Midwest on Saturday.

Sunday will likely have a few more clouds than Saturday. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday's as we peak mainly in the 70s for the region.

Late Sunday into Monday a strong cold front will bring much colder air to the Dakotas and Minnesota. Expecting more cloud cover, strong north and northwest winds, and stray showers on Labor Day.

Here is a look at potential wind gusts for Monday. Winds will be out of north and northwest and are expected to be gusty throughout the day.

Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s for much of the area on Labor Day.

Mild weather for the Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Brainerd Lakes Area, Ottertail, and Park Rapids area lakes for Saturday and Sunday. Big change in our weather by Labor Day.

Staying mild across northern Minnesota as well for Saturday and Sunday. Cold and windy on Labor Day.

Warmer temperatures can be expected for the Jamestown Reservoir, Ashtabula, Devils Lake, and Sakakawea on Saturday. Temps will back off on Sunday and turn much colder by Monday.



