BEMIDJI -- A local logger will soon begin harvesting a 96-acre red pine plantation on the southeast side of the intersection of Glidden Road and U.S. Highway 71 north of Bemidji. Harvest operations will begin in early September. Travelers should use caution and be aware of logging trucks and equipment.

According to a release, the timber on this site was sold at public auction in 2017 by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and is part of a landscape forest management plan. This plan considers many forest values, including wildlife habitat, forest ecology, clean water and site regeneration. The DNR will reforest the site to a mixed pine forest representative of the local forest plant community.

The site was planted 75 years ago with the purpose of providing future timber products and revenue to the School Trust Fund and local economy.

“Timber from the harvest will provide local economic benefits to the logger, local trucking companies and area mills. Most of the wood will be used for things like building materials, pulpwood and larger dimension lumber,” Joe Rucinski, DNR Bemidji area forest supervisor, said in the release.

The DNR is responsible for managing School Trust Lands for maximum, long-term economic return under sound natural resource and conservation practices. Revenue generated from School Trust Lands is credited to the permanent school fund, which is managed by the State Board of Investment. These funds support schools throughout the state. In 2019, the Bemidji Public School District received $211,010 from the permanent school fund.

What to expect in the future

The harvest site will appear mostly open for a couple of years, dotted with tree clusters purposefully left unharvested along wetlands and streams. Following the harvest, the DNR will reforest the site.

In the next decade, a young, ecologically valuable forest containing a variety of tree and shrub species will appear. The site will grow into a healthy, multi-species forest that supports numerous wildlife and bird species. Periodic thinning will ensure the stand continues to provide both wildlife habitat and wood products for the benefit of the School Trust, the release said.

For more information on timber harvest activities, contact Andy Kernan, DNR Bemidji area timber program forester, at (218) 308-2062.

For more information on DNR Forestry management practices, visit the forest management page.