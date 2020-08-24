BEMIDJI -- The United Way Trap Shooting Tournament, presented by Lazy Jack’s, will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club, 8257 MN-89.

Safety meeting and tournament start is at 4:30 p.m. Registration is open to five people per team. Teams can consist of students, adults and businesses. Participants under the age of 16 and must be firearm certified.

Each team will shoot two rounds of 25 clay pigeons and the top four scores on a team of five will be recorded for awards. Registration includes: the range fee, ammunition, clays and a to-go meal from Lazy Jack’s.

Participants must bring their own gun, along with eye and ear protection.

After shooting, to-go meals can be picked-up from Lazy Jack’s and awards will be announced online. Winning categories are individual high gun by skill level: novice, intermediate, and experienced; and team high score for first, second and third place.

To register, visit the United Way website at www.unitedwaybemidji.org or contact Shannon at shannon@UnitedWayBemidji.org or (218) 444-8929.