The Bemidji Sailing Association held its final regatta Sunday on Lake Bemidji to crown a champion for the 2020 Sailing season.

The race was won by John K. Pierson from Malibu, Calif. and Minneapolis aboard his Olympic Class J-18, successfully defending his champion title from 2019, a release said.

This was the final race in a five-race series contested on Lake Bemidji over the summer. At the peak, upwards of 15 boats were participating, consisting of Olympic Class Johnson 18s and several multihull catamarans.

According to the release, Lake Bemidji now has the distinction as the largest fleet of Olympic Class J-18s currently competing in the world.

This year’s competition was stiff, with several new, highly experienced sailors such as Randy Ruttger from Bemidji, who joined the fleet and won two races earlier in the season and finished second overall in the championship.

John Eickhof from Crookston and Bemidji finished third overall having won an earlier race held at the Birchmont Resort.

The early lead in the final race, held this weekend, changed hands several times during the first leg of the course. Pierson eventually took the lead on the first mark and held off challenges from multiple pursuers over the next 90 minutes to claim the victory.

Pierson needed the victory to hold off the likes of Randy and Tina Ruttger, John Eickoff and Peter Nordquist to name just a few, the release said.

Next year there are indications the fleet will expand even more with several new sailors already getting prepared to join in the fun.

The Bemidji Sailing Association invites all sailors, regardless of experience, to join the fleet for the 2021 racing season, which will commence in mid-June.