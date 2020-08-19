Another Friday getting ready for the Lakes... another chance of thunderstorms. This seems to be a recurring theme over the last several weeks! One cold front will be moving east from the western Dakotas, while another will be dropping south out of Manitoba/Ontario through Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A few more showers and storms linger through eastern MN and northern WI on Saturday along that slow moving front. The Dakotas will see a bit more sun for Saturday.

By Sunday, most of the rain and thunderstorms will finally be moving out, but there is a chance for a few t-storms in eastern ND b Sunday afternoon/evening.

High temperatures will be ramping up on Saturday afternoon and feeling very August-like. 90s to near 100 will be possible across western ND and much of SD. 80s are more likely across southern MN and WI with a few 70s to the north.

The walleye chop won't be present this weekend. Winds will stay nice and light from Friday night through Sunday aside from higher gusts possible within thunderstorms.



