Over the years there has been constant changes to the equipment we use to find and catch fish. Boats are bigger and faster than ever before. Rods and reels are lighter and stronger. The line is smaller and sometimes invisible.

But perhaps no area has made more changes and more advancements than sonar.

The Garmin Panoptix LiveScope is one of the industry leaders in game-changing sonar technology.

Check out how these anglers use this technology to hunt down big walleyes.