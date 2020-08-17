Rain with cooler temperatures continues to cool down lakes in the Bemidji area. Most lakes now have surface water temperatures in the low 70s and slowly falling.

The beginning of the fall cool down can fool you, with another warm, dry spell possible well into September that can boost water temperatures in the lakes again.

The critical part is the fish no longer feel the stress of having to feed in water temperatures that are too high. Fish do not do as well when they are forced to feed and live in water temperatures that are above their preferred temperature range.

Most lakes have enough color in the water to allow fish to feed during the day, especially if there is a little wind or cloud cover. Stable weather is very important for species like walleyes and crappies, who feed best during stable weather conditions.

Fish have a lot of options of when and where to feed when water temperatures begin to cool late in the summer. Fish have been struggling during the heat of summer, but when things start to cool, things suddenly get easier for the fish.

Fish go through their biggest growth spurt of the year in the fall and they also begin to form their eggs and spawn for next spring. The fish need to keep eating, only now instead of just keeping up with their metabolism, fish are able to put on some additional weight before winter.

Anglers are quick to change presentations when the lakes begin to cool, with spinners and other faster presentations becoming less effective on the fish.

Walleye anglers often try to slow down their presentations and switch to jigs and minnows or jigs and leeches late in the summer for walleyes. Live bait rigs can also be effective with leeches, night crawlers or larger minnows late in the season.

Jigs and plastics work late into the fall. So do the various types of artificial jigging minnows, which can be fished vertically or casting.

Anglers need to get used to the cadence to fish successfully with jigging minnows. They get snagged easily, so anglers have to anticipate when they are close to the bottom and swim them, rather than hitting the bottom on every drop.

Some styles of jigging minnows don’t have a nose hook, while others have a small hook in the front that can be snipped off if it becomes a problem.

Jigging minnows are one of the most dangerous lures you can fish when it comes to people getting hooked. There have been more trips to the ER from jigging minnows that almost any other lure in recent years, so be careful. I’m not kidding!

Color can be very important when using jigging minnows or jigs and plastics. The best colors often resemble the forage the fish are currently eating, which is often perch or shiners.

Scented plastics help too. Anglers can also use scented sprays on unscented lures and plastics. Having a positive scent seems to be important for making the fish commit to biting. It also helps anglers get more bites, versus using lures or plastics with no scent.

Anglers want to be able to fish plastics aggressively rather than have to fish them too slow to keep them in contact with the bottom.

Fishing too light a jig with plastics is usually a mistake. Anglers want to use heavier jigs so they can slow down and speed up the jigs without struggling to keep the jigs close to the bottom.

Swimming jigs and plastics is part of the presentation. Anglers don’t usually stop the jigs for too long and try to keep them moving. Using heavy jigs gives anglers better control and usually gives them a better presentation.

Heavier jigs can also help anglers fishing jigs and minnows. The old idea was to use the lightest jig head you can get away with, but the opposite is often true.

Keeping control of depth and speed is critically important to jig fishing, which is easier with a heavier jig head.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided trips for 2020 can be booked by calling or texting (218) 760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.