BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji chapter of The Well Armed Woman is set to co-host the second annual August Academy at the Bemidji Area Shooters Association range, Aug. 21-23.

The three-day event features a permit-to-carry class, three-gun match, drop late challenge, and a youth BB gun safety/shoot, as well as a silent auction.

Festivities are family friendly and open to the public, though some classes and competitions have age limits. The range will also have open house hours during the weekend for people to learn more about the facility, BASA membership and TWAW.

The BASA range is located on Highway 89, northwest of Bemidji.

For more information, visit the TWAW Bemidji MN page on Facebook.