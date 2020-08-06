Friday will be quite warm and muggy with a south breeze. This will lead to showers and T-storms late Friday night into Saturday. Parts of the region will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday with a few storms lingering into Sunday. The weekend won't be a washout.

A steady south and southeast wind will draw in the heat and moisture to the region to close out the work week. Dew points will climb into the 60s to even some 70s making for a sticky Friday afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms look to form in North Dakota and travel eastward Friday evening. Thunderstorm chances increase late in the day for the Red River Valley and then northern Minnesota Friday night.

A few showers and storms may linger over eastern and southern parts of Minnesota Saturday morning while North Dakota and northern Minnesota will have a quiet and mild start to the day.

Futurecast hints at a few scattered showers and storms for southern Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the 80s for most of the region with a few 90s in the mix. Northern Minnesota lakes may have a solid Saturday to be out on the water.

Models continue to hint at a few areas of showers and storms on Sunday. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday I would watch for changes throughout the day.

Sunday will still be warm for most although a few areas will be topping off in the upper 70s.



