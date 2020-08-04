Good sleeping weather has returned to the Bemidji area with milder weather over the past weekend.

The extended forecast is predicting daily high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s for the first half of August.

Surface water temperatures in the lakes remain in the mid 70s. Cooler, more stable weather is what both the fish and most anglers want. The stress point for fish other than bass occurs when surface water temperatures exceed 75 degrees.

Fishing for all species during the warmest part of the day should get progressively better as soon as the lakes begin to cool.

Walleyes and other species are actively feeding, but the problem is where and when the fish feed. Elevated metabolism levels caused by warm water temperatures forces all species of fish to eat more, so the fish have to stay active and healthy enough to find enough food to provide the calories they need.

There is more forage in the lakes at this point in the season than at any other time during the year, just when the fish need it the most.

The problem is when and where the fish are feeding. During the day when most anglers are on the lakes, many walleyes are either buried in the weeds or off the breakline looking for cooler water.

Some walleyes are willing to feed during the day, but most fish wait for low light or after dark. Anglers need to put their baits in front of the walleye's noses and hope a few of them will take an easy snack.

Conditions are changing on most of the larger walleye lakes. Lake Bemidji historically had algae bloom during the summer, which allowed walleyes to feed during the day in shallow water.

Other lakes like Winnibigoshish had turbidity caused by erosion along the shoreline and high bluffs surrounding the lake. Rip-rap was strategically placed in high erosion areas with trucks during the winter, which significantly reduced turbidity in the water. Now Winnie is clearer than ever from lower turbidity and a zebra mussel infestation.

Lake of the Woods has been one of the hottest lakes for walleyes all summer. The stained water forces most walleyes to feed during the day.

Big Traverse Bay of Lake of the Woods is a big bowl that is about 35 feet at the deepest point. Walleyes seek out the basin during the summer, where they can stay cool and feed on schools of emerald shiners and other baitfish.

Many anglers on Lake of the Woods use bottom bouncers or chain sinkers and spinners rigs tipped with nightcrawlers.

Other anglers in Lake of the Woods fish walleye vertically with jigs and minnows or jigs and leeches from an anchored position or with the spotlock feature on their trolling motor. Winter-style jigging lures also work when fishing vertically for walleyes in the basin.

Some Lake of the Woods anglers use down-riggers, lead core or snap weights to troll artificial lures. Anglers find basin areas holding baitfish and troll back and forth for miles through productive water with few obstructions.

Slender minnow crankbaits are the most popular lures, but some anglers also use jointed minnow baits or other types of crankbaits to try to trigger more bites from the walleyes.

On Lake of the Woods, crankbaits with an orange belly often get more bites than lures with other colored bellies. Walleyes often look up and see the orange belly, which is one of the more visible colors in stained water.

Some anglers buy lures with orange bellies, while other anglers paint orange bellies on lures they already have for Lake of the Woods.

Color, profile, depth and speed are the most important variables when trolling artificial lures for walleyes.

Anglers should use more natural colored lures on clear lakes. On stained lakes or when fishing walleyes at night, anglers usually have better luck with bright UV colored lures or lures with some glow-in-the-dark paint.

Don’t be afraid to try different colors or consider putting a custom paint job on your lures.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided trips for 2020 can be booked by calling or texting (218) 760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.