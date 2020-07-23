We start off the weekend on a hot and humid note. Thunderstorms move across the Dakotas Friday evening with thunderstorms forecast across Minnesota Saturday. A cold front will push out much of the heat and humidity by later parts of Sunday.

Scattered storms are forecast to move across North Dakota and South Dakota Friday evening. The weather will be quite hot and humid for much of the area Friday evening and Friday night. Camping outdoors will be very sticky without AC.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for Minnesota on Saturday. A few isolated thunderstorms may pop up over North and South Dakota Saturday afternoon.

Expecting a hot and humid Saturday for nearly all of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Heat indices will likely be in the 90s and even 100s both Friday and Saturday!

A cold front will sweep across the area on Sunday. This will knock out a lot of the heat and humidity to close out the weekend. I am expecting showers and storms to linger over Wisconsin, southeastern SD, and southern MN on Sunday.

Notice the change in temperatures for Sunday. Much more comfortable air will slide in behind the cold front. Highs will be back in the 70s and 80s for most. I am thinking a northwest breeze can be expected for Sunday as well.

Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Ottertail, and surrounding lakes area forecast:

Bemidji, Lake of the Woods, Red Lake, and northern Minnesota area forecast:

Jamestown Reservoir, Ashtabula, and Devils Lake area weekend forecast:

Have a safe weekend ahead. Stay hydrated and cool with the hot weather in the area Friday and Saturday.

-StormTRACKER Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg