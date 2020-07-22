While visiting family, Rafael and John “Harold” Bailey, caught bluegills with their father, Tyler Bailey, on a Bemidji area lake.
According to those on the pontoon, they even put their own worms on the hook.
Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.