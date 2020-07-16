Showers and thunderstorms stroll through the Red River Valley Friday evening and Friday night with this line of thunderstorms then moving over Minnesota. The heat could be intense for southern South Dakota through southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin on Saturday. Highs in the 90s with dewpoints in the 70s could make it feel like upper 90s to even over 100°! If you don't like the heat then Sunday may be your day.

Heading to the lake on Friday evening? It is looking warm. Most of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will still be in the 80s during the evening hours.

Thunderstorms will stroll across North Dakota on Friday afternoon with strong to severe storms moving through the Red River Valley and Northern Minnesota late Friday evening into Friday night.

Saturday will be comfortable across North Dakota and northern Minnesota, but quite hot to the south of this area. The Twin Cities could feel over 100° Saturday afternoon! Highs will reach into the 90s in southern Minnesota with dewpoints forecast to reach into the 70s. This will make for a very muggy and hot Saturday.

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible over Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday night.

Northwest winds will bring relief from the heat as highs top off in the 70s and 80s over the region on Sunday. Watch for a few showers and storms in the western Dakotas later in the day.

Have a safe weekend ahead. Stay tuned to changes in weather both Friday night and Saturday with the possibility of storms.

- StormTRACKER Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg