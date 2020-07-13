Surface water temperatures in the local lakes are still in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Any break in the hot weather would be welcomed by most fish species. Largemouth bass are the most notable species with a preferred temperature range that exceeds 80 degrees.

Anglers need to release fish quickly with as little damage as possible, to increase the fish's chances for survival. Delayed mortality rates for all fish increase as water temperatures rise.

Fish are in a critical period for delayed mortality as long as surface water temperatures stay close to or above 80 degrees, which is where the surface temperatures have been in the lakes most of July.

Anglers need to be ready to release fish from the minute they start fishing. Have a hook-out ready, so you don’t have to hold the fish out of the water any longer than necessary.

Anglers planning to keep fish have to be ready to take care of the fish too. Dead fish floating around in an 80 degree livewell will not stay fresh for very long.

Anglers keeping fish are much better off having a cooler filled with a good amount of ice to put the fish they plan to keep as soon as they are caught.

Some anglers like to bleed fish before they put them in the cooler. Keeping fish fresh and in excellent conditions for the table is something anglers have to be prepared to do while they are in the boat, or they might show up for dinner with spoiled fish.

This is an unusual summer because of how early it got hot and how long it is staying hot. The extended forecast predicts daily high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s for the second half of July, with no expected colder weather patterns in the forecast.

Fishing has been best in the mornings on most lakes, with the middle of the day the toughest time to catch walleyes and other light sensitive species of fish. There is usually another flurry of activity right before dusk, with some clear lakes having a decent bite for walleyes after dark.

Lots of presentations are working for walleyes to some extent, but there are some presentations catching more walleyes than other presentations. Anglers need to keep an open mind and avoid getting locked into presentations that aren’t working.

There are anglers catching walleyes on slip bobbers and leeches. Other anglers are still catching walleyes on jigs, but most have switched from minnows to jigs with leeches or plastics.

Live bait rigs with leeches, nightcrawlers or larger minnows are also producing walleyes, but many anglers have started to use spinners on their live bait rigs for walleyes.

Many anglers use bottom bouncers whenever they fish spinners rigs. There are many situations where walleyes are too shallow for heavy bottom bouncers and want a slower presentation, so less sinker is needed to keep the rigs in the right depth range at the right speed.

Anglers need to zero in on what the fish want, because it is not always the same thing. The water is still clear in many lakes. Walleyes will usually want something different in clear water than they want in a lake with a heavy algae bloom or coffee colored water.

Shallow diving lures have been producing walleyes trolling over flats covered with chara, rocks and sporadic weed clumps.

If there are a lot of taller weeds, anglers usually have better luck casting instead of trolling crankbaits. Anglers need to pay attention to where they cast, so they can locate the edges of the weeds and make good casts without fouling the lure.

If anglers can tick the weeds with their crankbait or fish the lure parallel to the weed edge, the fish often strike at the lure when they see it crash through the weeds and come out clean on the other side.

Keep trying different presentations, different spinner combinations and colors or different bait combinations until you find something that works.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided trips for 2020 can be booked by calling or texting (218) 760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.