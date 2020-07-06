It is early summer and already most lakes have surface water temperatures in excess of 80 degrees when measured first thing in the morning.

The year 2020 is going to be remembered for many things, most of them bad. For the year where nothing seems out of the realm of possibility, the current weather pattern could lead to some serious problems for cold water species in the lakes.

If you chart surface water temperatures unofficially, there are usually two peaks during the summer, where surface water temperatures in the lakes hit their highest points for the summer.

The first peak usually happens towards the end of July and the second peak usually happens in middle to late August.

The first peak is usually the highest peak of the year and usually tops out in the low 80s. The second peak usually happens in the second half of August and often tops out in the high 70s. Water temperatures in the low to mid 80s are unusual, especially this early in July.

The lakes often hold above 70 degrees into early September and might even have a third peak before beginning the cool down heading into fall.

Summer-kill has several factors. How hot the water gets, how long it stays near the peak, and if there is a high population of cold water species in the lake that are not kept in check by large predators.

The current weather conditions are usually what it looks like in a year when many of the lakes are going to experience a significant die-off of species like tulibees, suckers, whitefish and shiners, which need cold water and high oxygen content to survive.

Meanwhile on the lakes, fishing has been spotty. The fish are biting, but catching walleyes and other light sensitive species like crappies, muskies and trout during the middle of the day has been a challenge on many lakes.

Anglers going out in the sun during the middle of the day are at great risk of sunburn and dehydration. Walleyes don’t get dehydrated, but the bright sun bothers their eyes and they can’t use their sight advantage effectively for feeding when their prey can see them coming from a long distance.

Once some lakes begin to "green-up," it will help cut down the amount of sunlight penetrating into the water and allows fish to feed more effectively during the day.

A fast warm-up of the lakes often produces an algae bloom, even in lakes that have been infested with zebra mussels.

Lakes like Cass and Leech Lake often remain clear all summer, but there are still enough nutrients in the water for an algae bloom if water temperatures stay in the low 80s for an extended period of time.

Stained lakes like Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake don’t need an algae bloom to block out some of the sun. Both lakes historically have good day bites for walleyes during the summer because of the coffee colored water.

Walleye anglers have been using spinner rigs for walleyes in the lakes with an algae bloom or stained water.

Anglers fishing in lakes with zebra mussels need to avoid driving over the top of the fish, which will usually spook in the clear water.

Anglers need to fish infested lakes differently or stick to lakes without zebra mussels and fish like they have always fished for walleyes.

It is usually better to cast jigs with plastics, leeches or a piece of nightcrawler to the fish in clear water. Bobber rigs with leeches and casting safety-pin spinners also works.

Bottom bouncers and spinners rigged with nightcrawlers or leeches has been working in lakes with stained water or an algae bloom. Anglers can also use leadcore line with minnow crankbaits in lakes with deep walleyes.

Upper Red Lake is shallow, so anglers have been using spinning rods rigged with light sinkers and spinners or safety-pin spinners that can be cast or trolled.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided trips for 2020 can be booked by calling or texting (218) 760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.