ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently released information regarding contests that decide what artwork will be featured on fish and wildlife stamps featuring trout and salmon, waterfowl, pheasant, walleye and turkey images.

Artists can find the rules and deadlines for the contests at mndnr.gov/stamps. Sale of these stamps support fish and wildlife habitat work and can be purchased in combination with a hunting or fishing license or as collectables, a release said.

The DNR will accept entries for both the trout and salmon, and walleye stamp contests from Monday, July 20, to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31; for the waterfowl stamp contest from Monday, Aug. 24, to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4; and for the pheasant and turkey stamp contests Monday, Sept. 21, to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

For more information and contest guidelines, visit mndnr.gov/stamps, or call the DNR Information Center at (651) 296-6157 or (888) 646-6367 .