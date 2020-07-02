Independence Day weekend is shaping up to be hot and muggy. Parts of the region will experience showers and thunderstorms in the evenings and overnight hours. Highs will top off in the 80s and 90s for most with dewpoints mainly in the 60s making for a very humid few days in a row.

It looks like a warm one as you arrive at the lake or any other destination you have in mind for Friday evening. Much of the area will have 80s for a while with overnight lows staying quite warm all weekend too.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible near the Red River Valley and northern Minnesota Friday evening and during the overnight hours.

With higher pressure dominating much of the region's weather, our winds look to stay fairly light all weekend long! Especially across southern and eastern Minnesota as well as Wisconsin.

We warm into the 80s and 90s on Saturday. Dewpoints will be in the 60s to lower 70s over the region making for a very muggy and hot day.

Watch for showers and thunderstorms to develop late on Saturday for parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. I wouldn't cancel plans, but be aware the 4th may feature scattered storms in the evening and during the overnight period.

Sunday is will looking hot and humid with highs again in the 80s and 90s. Showers and storms will be possible across the Dakotas later in the day along with a chance for northern Minnesota.



