Summer is here, both on the calendar and on the lakes.

July is statistically the hottest month of the year in the Bemidji area. The extended forecast is full of 80s and even a few low 90s, which is hot for northern Minnesota.

The last major insect hatches of the spring happened in most lakes this past week, with the large green tinted mayflies completing their life cycle in spectacular fashion.

Dragonflies are one of the more notable species that have periodic hatches all summer out of the lakes. Dragonflies are master hunters of small insects and come in many different sizes and colors.

Surface water temperatures in the lakes have exceeded 70 degrees, which is the point where summer fishing patterns start to emerge.

Some other changes in the lakes when surface water temperatures exceed 70 degrees include algae blooms becoming more visible in the water and "swimmers itch" starting to show up on the swimming beaches of many lakes.

Algae blooms are reduced in some lakes because zebra mussels siphon the phytoplankton out of the water as their main food source. An adult zebra mussel can filter up to one liter of lake water per day.

When there are too many nutrients in the water, an increase in phytoplankton is one way the lakes respond, to help tie up excess fertility in the water.

Algae blooms can turn a body of water into something that looks more like pea soup than a lake for fishing or swimming.

During hot calm weather, lakes like Devil’s Lake in North Dakota and other fertile lakes can develop a layer of algae that is so thick it almost blocks out the sunlight in the water.

Agricultural run-off and other sources of fertilizers, inefficient septic systems and municipal sewage treatment plants not filtering out enough nutrients are the main culprits for excess algae blooms in most lakes.

A certain amount of algae can actually help the bite and filter out enough sunlight to allow fish like walleyes, crappies and muskies to be more active during the day.

The algae reduces visibility in the water and the warm temperatures turn up the metabolic rates of the fish, so they can feed during the day in shallow water without being bothered by the bright sun.

The oxygen levels are still good in all depths of the lakes, but the water column in the lakes has stratified and the thermocline has set up on the lakes.

This means the water below the thermocline has stopped mixing with the water above the thermocline, so the oxygen levels will slowly begin to drop below the thermocline in the next few weeks.

Smaller pods of walleyes are spread out in the lakes, using many different types of habitat to find enough food to keep them going.

Now that mayflies and other spring insect hatches are done, many fish will be leaving the deep mud basin and searching for better feeding opportunities in other parts of the lakes.

Many anglers switch to bottom bouncers and spinners during the summer pattern, to help cover more water as they search for active walleyes.

Night crawlers and leeches both work well on spinner rigs, so anglers need to be creative, try different styles, colors and sizes of spinners and see what combinations the walleyes are most interested in biting.

Slip bobbers can be used effectively when anglers find a pod of fish, especially if anglers are a little more sophisticated in how they fish bobber rigs.

The most efficient way to bobber fish is not to pick a random spot, throw out a bobber and wait. Anglers need to use their electronics to find pods of fish and then actively fish the bobber rigs to put their bait right in the fishes’ faces.

The time of day also matters during the summer when choosing the best presentation to try. Anglers need to have several rods rigged, so they can quickly change presentations to try different things to find something the fish want to bite.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided trips for 2020 can be booked by calling or texting (218) 760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.