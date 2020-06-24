BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji is now accepting applications for permits to participate in any of three special white-tailed deer archery hunts within the city.

The hunts will follow the regular Minnesota deer archery season, which runs Sept. 19 through Dec. 31, a release said.

The Bemidji Regional Airport hunt will take place on airport property (outside the fenced areas). Hunting will be allowed by city permit and only 20 permits will be issued. Depending on the number of applications received, a lottery drawing may be held to determine which applicants will receive a permit.

The Ward 5 – Northeast Lake Bemidji hunt will take place in designated areas situated in the northeast section of Bemidji (Ward 5) on private and public property. Depending on the number of applications received, a lottery drawing may be held in order to determine which applicants will receive a permit.

The Ward 4 – West Bemidji hunt will take place in designated areas situated in west and southwest sections of Bemidji (Ward 4) on private and public property. Depending on the number of applications received, a lottery drawing may be held in order to determine which applicants will receive a permit.

Since these are all considered special archery hunts, the state will allow participants to harvest up to five deer. Hunt participants are responsible for purchasing the appropriate State Hunting Licenses and permit(s) to participate in the hunt. Statewide bag limits apply so if you harvest a buck in this hunt, you have reached your buck limit of one statewide, the release said.

All state hunting and trespass regulations and laws, city ordinances, and special hunt regulations will apply. Hunters must be of legal hunting age, pass a criminal background check and successfully complete an archery proficiency test. Hunters who have participated in previous city of Bemidji archery hunts must reapply each year.

Hunters who have passed an archery proficiency test in the past three years are not required to be tested this year, but must still submit an application and be approved to hunt. Hunters who have not passed a proficiency test must be tested and provide such documentation to the city.

Hunters must schedule their own archery proficiency test by calling John’s Bow Shop (218) 444- 2046, Kay “The Old Guy” Archery (218) 760-5874 or other approved facility.

All applicants are required to pay a $10 non-refundable application fee. Special hunt regulations, applications, maps and additional information may be obtained at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW, or on the city’s website at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

All applications and fees must be received at City Hall by 4 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

Please contact Bobbi Karpinski at (218) 759-3562 or bobbi.karpinski@ci.bemidji.mn.us if you have questions. However, specific State Hunting Regulation questions should be directed to Justin Pitt, Minnesota DNR Assistant Area Wildlife Manager, at (218) 308-2337 or justin.pitt@state.mn.us.