ST. PAUL -- A black bear made its way into the Union Depot parking ramp in downtown St. Paul early Thursday morning, June 18.

Union Depot’s security team spotted the bear around 1 a.m. Thursday, said Lindsay Boyd, marketing director for Union Depot. Security guards called 911 and animal control, and made sure all the garbage cans were covered in the area.

The bear wandered through the one-level ramp for about an hour, Boyd said, but eventually left the area on its own and did not need to be forcibly removed.

The Lowertown depot overlooks the Mississippi River and its relatively wooded corridor, which might explain how the bear ended up downtown.

In a Facebook post, Union Depot joked about the bear seeking its Bee Line Honey, which is produced by honeybees in several hives located on the roof of the historic train station that reopened as a transportation hub in 2012 after a $243 million renovation.

St. Paul police and animal control had no further information about the bear.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, if you encounter a bear, do not panic and walk away slowly. Do not run. The bear will often flee, but if the bear comes toward you, act boldly, by either yelling or throwing something at it.

The black bear is the only species of bear found in Minnesota, and they usually try to avoid contact with people, the DNR says. They rarely become aggressive.