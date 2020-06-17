The weekend won't be nearly as windy as what we experienced across the region last weekend and for the majority of the week. However, there will be a few chances for showers and thunderstorms as cold front moves through and becomes stationary over portions of Minnesota for Saturday and Sunday.

Waking up Saturday morning, temperatures will be mainly in the 50s with a few locations in the 60s. There will be a chance for showers and thunder across eastern ND and into Wisconsin but much of Lakes country in Minnesota is looking to stay dry until the evening.

Saturday afternoon is looking to be rather comfortable and dry for the most part across western Minnesota Lakes, but the cold front moves in and brings storm chances across the region. Some of these could become strong or severe with wind as a primary threat.

Sunday brings more temperatures into the 80s with 70s across the north, as well as another chance for showers and storms as the front lingers.



